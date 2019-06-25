Georgia’s Parliamentary Majority Leader elected Speaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Parliamentary Majority Leader Archil Talavkadze has been elected Speaker of Parliament by the nation’s lawmakers on June 25.

He replaces Irakli Kobakhidze who resigned days earlier amid protests in Tbilisi.

The opposition boycotted the June 25 vote because the agenda of the sitting did not include the resignation of interior minister Georgy Gakharia, something they’ve been demanding.

