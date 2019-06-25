President Sarkissian, EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has met with European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas during the ongoing STARMUS Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, the President’s Office said.

Sarkissian and Moedas discussed the opportunities for Armenia’s integration into the European research space, having direct participation in global-level scientific research and active role in studies and developments aimed at the solution of modern social challenges.

Possibilities for enhancing cooperation within the EU’s Horizon 2020 was also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan