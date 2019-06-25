Armenian town of Masis to have very own TUMO Center

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian town of Masis in the Ararat Province is expected to have its very own branch of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, but this particular branch of the famed institution will be French-oriented.

The project has been developed by the Masis Development Foundation and the plan was presented to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today during the latter’s visit to the town.

The Masis Development Foundation says the center will be convenient also for the children and youth from the neighboring Armavir Province.

The TUMO Masis is planned to be built near the North-South Highway.

According to Tigran Arakelyan, administrative manager of the Masis Development Fund, the TUMO Masis will be opened within two years.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan