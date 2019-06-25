Armenian President meets famous American theoretical physicist, Nobel laureate Kip Thorn in Zurich

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, had a brief talk with famous American theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate Kip Thorn in Zurich on the sidelines of the STARMUS global festival of science communication and art, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the role of science in the modern world, as well as the development trends of science and technologies.

The Armenian president invited Kip Thorn to visit Armenia within the framework of the 6th STARMUS festival.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan