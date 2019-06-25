Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participate in Army 2019 International Military- Technical Forum in Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Defense minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for Russia on June 24 to take part in the Army 2019 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka town of Moscow Region from June 25 to 30, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Tonoyan will attend the opening ceremony of the Forum and the exhibition.

During the visit the Armenian minister is scheduled to meet with the heads of a number of military-industrial enterprises.

The representatives of the Armenian Armed Forces will also visit the exhibition of military equipment and arms.

Exhibits of production of Armenian military-industrial complex are presented at the international exhibition platforms.

