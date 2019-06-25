PM attends opening ceremony of Francophonie park and family sports complex in Masis town

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of a Francophonie park and family sports complex in Masis town of Ararat province, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The park and the sports complex have been constructed by the support of the Masis Development Foundation and the Adibekyan Family Foundation for Advancement (AFFA).

The PM toured the new facilities, got acquainted with the conditions and congratulated the Masis town residents on the opening of a modern park and sports complex.

The family sports complex meets the international standards and includes two mini-football, basketball outdoor courts, children’s playground and etc.

The PM signed the ball which was played at the first mini-soccer tournament in the football field of the sports complex, the Francophonie Cup final.

The Masis Development Foundation and the Adibekyan Family Foundation for Advancement (AFFA) also implement long-term and systematic programs, such as introduction of French language teaching program in the schools of Masis and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan