Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party to vote down Tax Code bill

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party says it will vote against the Tax Code amendments package.

“We will vote it down because nothing has been changed in terms of the flat [taxation] part,” Prosperous Armenia MP Arman Abovyan told lawmakers during the second and final hearing of the bill where the amended version of the draft law is under debates.

The bill provisions introducing a flat income tax of 23%. Then, the rate will gradually drop to 20%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan