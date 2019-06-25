Azerbaijani FM’s approach is unconstructive which devalues seriousness of peace process – Armenia MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan commented on the recent statement of the Azerbaijani foreign minister regarding the consultations held in Washington D.C..

“The claims of the Azerbaijani foreign minister do not correspond to the reality. This is an unconstructive approach which devalues the seriousness of the peace process.

As we have stated before the Washington meeting, issues related to calming down the tense situation caused by the Azerbaijani side have been discussed during the meeting. The Co-Chairs called on to immediately take actions to restore the environment contributing to peace and maintain the ceasefire, and made concrete proposals relating to the humanitarian field and reduction of risks. The disinformation of the Azerbaijani side out of this framework leads to the conclusion that Azerbaijan is not inclined to implement these calls and proposals of the Co-Chairs.

Moreover, the claim that the negotiations can be carried out successfully in the conditions of regular ceasefire violations, seriously damages the ongoing efforts aimed at the settlement and undermines the peace process”, Anna Naghdalyan said in her comment.

Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov met on June 20 in Washington D.C. under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan