Armenian FM meets ICRC President in Geneva

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 24 met with President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of his working visit in Geneva, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC. They valued the sectoral cooperation with different agencies of Armenia, including in terms of raising awareness on international humanitarian law and the ongoing reforms in judiciary.

The foreign minister said Armenia highly appreciates the ICRC humanitarian mission both in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as its activities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, expressing readiness to ensure the continuation of cooperation with the Committee.

Touching upon the recent developments over the NK conflict peaceful settlement process, the Armenian FM attached great importance to the rights of people living in conflict zone.

