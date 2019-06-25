Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national who was detained by Georgian police during the recent Tbilisi protests has been released, the Armenian Ombudsman’s Office said in a news release.
Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s Georgian counterpart Nino Lomjaria has confirmed the release.
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia said they maintained constant contact with Minas Minasyan’s family during the period of his detention.
Tatoyan has thanked Lomjaria for the cooperation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 10:10 Artsakh deserves recognition of its efforts to protect and promote human rights of its people – Armenia’s FM
- 10:08 Georgia considers launching shuttles from Yerevan for Russian tourists
- 09:42 Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national
- 09:21 Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 09:01 European Stocks - 24-06-19
- 08:59 US stocks - 24-06-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-06-19
- 08:54 Oil Prices - 24-06-19
- 06.24-20:05 Venice Commission comments on recent developments over Armenia’s Constitutional Court
- 06.24-18:55 Charles Aznavour square inaugurated at French city of Chaville
- 06.24-17:38 President of Artsakh holds consultation on establishment of Investigation Committee
- 06.24-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-19
- 06.24-17:13 Backup bus reaches Georgia to pick up Armenian passengers at Russia border
- 06.24-17:12 Asian Stocks - 24-06-19
- 06.24-16:43 Yerevan City Hall to launch Active Citizen platform in July
- 06.24-16:16 Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech minister of education, youth and sports
- 06.24-16:00 Michael Arzumanyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army
- 06.24-15:43 Armenian minister, Argentine Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in emergency situations
- 06.24-15:32 Minister Arshakyan welcomes participants of Armenia Engineering Week
- 06.24-15:25 Three Armenian airlines to operate more flights to Russia and Georgia
- 06.24-14:19 Third flame of XII Pan-Armenian Games lit in Artsakh ahead of inauguration
- 06.24-13:30 Red Wings airline offers flights to Armenia as alternative for Georgia
- 06.24-12:56 Georgian authorities stop Armenian passenger bus traveling from Russia for “transporting banned item”
- 06.24-12:33 Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (Un)Conference
- 06.24-12:28 President of Artsakh attends presentation of selected landmark decisions of Supreme Court
- 06.24-12:18 Trump to depart for South Korea on two-day visit
- 06.24-12:12 “Autocracy has collapsed” – Garo Paylan on Istanbul election
- 06.24-12:02 2019 Aurora Prize ceremony to take place on October 20 in Yerevan
- 06.24-11:56 PM chairs regular Security Council session
- 06.24-11:48 Sarkissian congratulates Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta on feast of St. John the Baptist
- 06.24-11:36 Erdogan has lost Istanbul
- 06.24-10:41 OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 06.24-10:40 Armenian president named laureate of Prix de la Fondation 2019 at Crans Montana Forum
- 06.24-10:29 Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri on National Day of Luxembourg
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2336 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1669 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
09:55, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1649 times “Ready in any weather, any hour, any moment” – Armenia and Artsakh hold live-fire military air defense exercises
13:29, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1505 times Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
17:14, 06.20.2019
Viewed 1469 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-19