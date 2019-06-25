Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national who was detained by Georgian police during the recent Tbilisi protests has been released, the Armenian Ombudsman’s Office said in a news release.

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s Georgian counterpart Nino Lomjaria has confirmed the release.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia said they maintained constant contact with Minas Minasyan’s family during the period of his detention.

Tatoyan has thanked Lomjaria for the cooperation.

