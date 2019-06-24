Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

President of Artsakh holds consultation on establishment of Investigation Committee


STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Arsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 24 convoked a consultation on the establishment of the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State highlighted the formation of the structure giving relevant instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards the realization of the set tasks.

Minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration