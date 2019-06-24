President of Artsakh holds consultation on establishment of Investigation Committee

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Arsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 24 convoked a consultation on the establishment of the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State highlighted the formation of the structure giving relevant instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards the realization of the set tasks.

Minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan