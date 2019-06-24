Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-19


YEREVAN, 24 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 477.81 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.85 drams to 544.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.23 drams to 609.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 283.55 drams to 21462.94 drams. Silver price down by 0.48 drams to 234.88 drams. Platinum price down by 177.01 drams to 12335.64 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration