Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-19
YEREVAN, 24 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 477.81 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.85 drams to 544.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.23 drams to 609.64 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 283.55 drams to 21462.94 drams. Silver price down by 0.48 drams to 234.88 drams. Platinum price down by 177.01 drams to 12335.64 drams.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 17:38 President of Artsakh holds consultation on establishment of Investigation Committee
- 17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-19
- 17:13 Backup bus reaches Georgia to pick up Armenian passengers at Russia border
- 17:12 Asian Stocks - 24-06-19
- 16:43 Yerevan City Hall to launch Active Citizen platform in July
- 16:16 Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech minister of education, youth and sports
- 16:00 Michael Arzumanyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army
- 15:43 Armenian minister, Argentine Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in emergency situations
- 15:32 Minister Arshakyan welcomes participants of Armenia Engineering Week
- 15:25 Three Armenian airlines to operate more flights to Georgia
- 14:19 Third flame of XII Pan-Armenian Games lit in Artsakh ahead of inauguration
- 13:30 Red Wings airline offers flights to Armenia as alternative for Georgia
- 12:56 Georgian authorities stop Armenian passenger bus traveling from Russia for “transporting banned item”
- 12:33 Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (Un)Conference
- 12:28 President of Artsakh attends presentation of selected landmark decisions of Supreme Court
- 12:18 Trump to depart for South Korea on two-day visit
- 12:12 “Autocracy has collapsed” – Garo Paylan on Istanbul election
- 12:02 2019 Aurora Prize ceremony to take place on October 20 in Yerevan
- 11:56 PM chairs regular Security Council session
- 11:48 Sarkissian congratulates Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta on feast of St. John the Baptist
- 11:36 Erdogan has lost Istanbul
- 10:41 OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 10:40 Armenian president named laureate of Prix de la Fondation 2019 at Crans Montana Forum
- 10:29 Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri on National Day of Luxembourg
- 10:28 New Supreme Judicial Council Member sworn in
- 10:00 President Sarkissian travels to Switzerland for Starmus, Crans Montana
- 09:58 17th century church re-consecrated in Artsakh
- 09:55 Police assign security details to judges in Kocharyan case
- 06.23-00:00 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 06.22-17:49 3 killed, 28 injured in Paris building fire
- 06.22-16:55 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Sweets Festival in Yerevan together with daughter
- 06.22-16:00 Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan
- 06.22-15:35 Defense minister receives High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
- 06.22-15:00 Brandy, wine production, pomegranate champagne, organic teas: PM gets acquainted with production types of Tavush province
- 06.22-14:56 “Armenia Engineering Week” to gather 500 representatives of the field from Europe, US and Africa
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 3301 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2253 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
13:10, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1814 times Artsakh launches massive military exercises
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1609 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
18:42, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1585 times Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador amid suspicions of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics