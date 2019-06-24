Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Yerevan City Hall to launch Active Citizen platform in July


YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall will launch the Active Citizen platform from July, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said during today’s extraordinary session in the City Hall.

He informed that the residents of Yerevan will be able to present their projects through this platform.

“These projects will be assessed and the selected ones will be implemented by the City Hall”, he said.

