Yerevan City Hall to launch Active Citizen platform in July

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall will launch the Active Citizen platform from July, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said during today’s extraordinary session in the City Hall.

He informed that the residents of Yerevan will be able to present their projects through this platform.

“These projects will be assessed and the selected ones will be implemented by the City Hall”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan