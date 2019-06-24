Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech minister of education, youth and sports

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan on June 19 met with Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Robert Plaga, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the Armenian-Czech cooperation agenda, the current state of the legal framework, as well as the ongoing and expected activities.

Considering education as a key factor for normal development of countries, the sides exchanged views on the importance of inter-university cooperation and the possible actions on this path.

They highly valued the program of Armenian studies in the Charles University with the financial assistance of the Armenian government.

They also attached importance to the mutual visits between sectoral officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan