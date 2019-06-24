Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Michael Arzumanyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army


YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Major-General Michael Arzumanyan has been appointed deputy commander of the Defense Army, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

