Third flame of XII Pan-Armenian Games lit in Artsakh ahead of inauguration

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The third flame of the XII Summer Pan-Armenian Games has been lit in Tigranakert, Artsakh.

The two other flames were earlier lit in a village in Turkey which was once the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia and in Khor Virap Monastery, Armenia.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan was personally present at the June 24 ceremony in Tigranakert, together with Ishkhan Zakaryan, President of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games and Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, head of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Church.

“Holding this kind of an event in Artsakh has great significance. We commemorate the glory of the past and we celebrate the achievements of the present, Artsakh’s victories. This is an important achievement for generations,” the archbishop said at the ceremony.

The third flame was lit by Senior Lt. Artur Aghasyan, an April 2016 war veteran of the Artsakh military. Aghasyan is a Knight of the Combat Cross, a title he was bestowed with after the 2016 fighting.

“This is obliging, it has an important meaning in itself,” Aghasyan said after lighting the fire.

The three flames – symbolizing Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, will be united on August 6 in Stepanakert during the opening ceremony of the XII Pan-Armenian Games. The multi-sports events will be held in Artsakh and Armenia from August 6 to 17. This year’s motto of the games is “Unity Through Sports”.

