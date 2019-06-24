Red Wings airline offers flights to Armenia as alternative for Georgia

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Red Wings Russian airline has offered passengers to change tickets to Georgia’s Batumi and Kutaysi with tickets to Yerevan or Makhachkala as the Russian government has temporarily suspended air communication with Georgia.

Red Wings announced on June 21 that it is suspending sales of tickets to Georgia effective July 8th.

All passengers are entitled to get a refund, but as an alternative the airline offers tickets to Yerevan or Makhachkala in case of additional payments.

The airline will continue operating flights to Georgia until July 7.

Red Wings said it expects an update from the Russian government regarding the suspension of air communication with Georgia.

