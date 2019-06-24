Georgian authorities stop Armenian passenger bus traveling from Russia for “transporting banned item”

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian passenger bus traveling from Russia has been stopped by Georgian authorities at the Upper Lars checkpoint on June 24 after entering the Georgian side. The Upper Lars border checkpoint is located at the Russia-Georgia border and is used by Armenians as land communication to travel from/into Russia via Georgia.

The bus was denied entry for “transporting a banned item”, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia told ARMENPRESS.

The bus is owned by an Armenian transportation company.

The embassy said they are working with authorities in order to transport the Armenian passengers to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan