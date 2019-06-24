Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

President of Artsakh attends presentation of selected landmark decisions of Supreme Court


STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 24 attended the presentation of the selected landmark decisions of the Artsakh Republic Supreme Court in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State stressed the importance of such a compendium from theoretical and practical viewpoints, pointing out that the documents must be updated at regular basis.

