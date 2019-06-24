“Autocracy has collapsed” – Garo Paylan on Istanbul election

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan has called upon the citizens of Istanbul to “build democracy on the collapsed autocracy”.

Paylan, representing Istanbul at Parliament from the HDP, made the remarks after poll results showed that politician Ekrem Imamoglu from the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won the mayoral election in Istanbul.

“What mattered most in this election was that the autocracy collapsed,” Paylan told Bianet.

“Now, all of us together must hand in hand fight for democracy. We must leave aside inter-party problems, being Kurd, Turk or Armenian, and once again build democracy upon the collapse of autocracy for all citizens of Turkey,” Paylan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan