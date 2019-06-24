PM chairs regular Security Council session

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a regular session of the Security Council, the PM’s office said in a news release.

“We must record that after our latest session the security environment around Armenia not only didn’t unwind, but on the opposite certain processes are taking place in our environment which force us to be more vigilant in the issue of our security challenges.

In the agenda of today’s session we also have issues concerning the regional situation, and our decisions as a result of discussing them must serve for the duly management of security challenges. Certainly, I am convinced that we will be able to find the necessary toolbox in order for additional risks not to appear for the Republic of Armenia or remain within manageable circles.

The security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh is certainly the most serious priority for our government. And in this direction we have an objective of solving and discussing not only ongoing, mid-term, but also strategic and long-term issues. These discussions, of course aren’t only taking place in the Security Council format, they also take place in the political arena, in different governmental working discussions and consultation formats, but of course the Security Council is the body where the results of all these discussions must be recapped and transformed into practical results and decisions.

I wish good luck to our today’s work, for these decisions not only to be made but also for us to have a concrete roadmap and perception on implementing these decisions,” the PM said in remarks at the session.

A broad range of issues of the security sector were discussed at the sitting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan