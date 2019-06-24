Sarkissian congratulates Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta on feast of St. John the Baptist
YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Fra' Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, the Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, on the feast of St. John the Baptist.
In the address, Sarkissian “expressed conviction that the friendly relations between Armenia and the Order of Malta will continue strengthening and deepening,” according to a news release by the president’s office.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 14:19 Third flame of XII Pan-Armenian Games lit in Artsakh ahead of inauguration
- 13:30 Red Wings airline offers flights to Armenia as alternative for Georgia
- 12:56 Georgian authorities stop Armenian passenger bus traveling from Russia for “transporting banned item”
- 12:33 Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (Un)Conference
- 12:28 President of Artsakh attends presentation of selected landmark decisions of Supreme Court
- 12:18 Trump to depart for South Korea on two-day visit
- 12:12 “Autocracy has collapsed” – Garo Paylan on Istanbul election
- 12:02 2019 Aurora Prize ceremony to take place on October 20 in Yerevan
- 11:56 PM chairs regular Security Council session
- 11:48 Sarkissian congratulates Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta on feast of St. John the Baptist
- 11:36 Erdogan has lost Istanbul
- 10:41 OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 10:40 Armenian president named laureate of Prix de la Fondation 2019 at Crans Montana Forum
- 10:29 Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri on National Day of Luxembourg
- 10:28 New Supreme Judicial Council Member sworn in
- 10:00 President Sarkissian travels to Switzerland for Starmus, Crans Montana
- 09:58 17th century church re-consecrated in Artsakh
- 09:55 Police assign security details to judges in Kocharyan case
- 06.23-00:00 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 06.22-17:49 3 killed, 28 injured in Paris building fire
- 06.22-16:55 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Sweets Festival in Yerevan together with daughter
- 06.22-16:00 Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan
- 06.22-15:35 Defense minister receives High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
- 06.22-15:00 Brandy, wine production, pomegranate champagne, organic teas: PM gets acquainted with production types of Tavush province
- 06.22-14:56 “Armenia Engineering Week” to gather 500 representatives of the field from Europe, US and Africa
- 06.22-13:23 Azerbaijani forces made over 190 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 06.22-13:18 Armenian President extends condolences over death of former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias
- 06.22-13:17 Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs
- 06.22-13:15 Armenian citizen arrested in Georgia for failure to obey lawful order of police officer
- 06.22-13:05 President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
- 06.22-12:40 Macron awards Elton John French highest civilian award Legion d'Honneur
- 06.22-12:20 ‘We need victory of individual effort: government’s key mission is to encourage people’ – Armenian PM
- 06.22-12:10 President Sarkissian visits Safran French aerospace company’s pavilion in Le Bourget
- 06.22-11:55 Iran’s Chairman of Chamber of Advocates discusses extradition of 14 Iranian convicts with Armenian side
- 06.22-11:18 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia to depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 3284 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2246 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
13:10, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1799 times Artsakh launches massive military exercises
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1602 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
18:42, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1569 times Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador amid suspicions of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics