Sarkissian congratulates Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta on feast of St. John the Baptist


YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Fra' Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, the Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, on the feast of St. John the Baptist.

In the address, Sarkissian “expressed conviction that the friendly relations between Armenia and the Order of Malta will continue strengthening and deepening,” according to a news release by the president’s office.

