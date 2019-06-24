Armenian president named laureate of Prix de la Fondation 2019 at Crans Montana Forum

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will receive the PRIX DE LA FONDATION 2019 Award by Crans Montana Forum during the international forum’s 30th annual session in Switzerland.

The awarding ceremony will take place on June 28.

The President’s Office earlier confirmed that Sarkissian will head to Geneva, Switerland to participate in the opening of Crans Montana Forum’s 30th annual sitting. Sarkissian will be the keynote speaker at a panel discussion on modern challenges for peace, development and stability.

According to the session’s program, the PRIX DE LA FONDATION 2019 will also be awarded to Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor and First Lady of Guinea Djene Kaba Condé.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan