Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri on National Day of Luxembourg

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, on the National Day of Luxembourg.

In an address sent to the Grand Duke, Sarkissian said “that Armenia attaches importance to the friendly relations with Luxembourg and is interested in deepening and enhancing mutually-beneficial cooperation,” according to a news release published by Sarkissian’s Office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan