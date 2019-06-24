Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

New Supreme Judicial Council Member sworn in


YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Vigen Kocharyan has been sworn in as Member of the Supreme Judicial Council today in parliament. He was installed to the position by lawmakers on June 21 in a confirmation vote. Kocharyan was nominated by the ruling My Step Alliance.

He took the oath of office during the plenary session of parliament today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




