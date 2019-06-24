President Sarkissian travels to Switzerland for Starmus, Crans Montana

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has departed for Switzerland on June 24th to participate in the inauguration of Starmus International Festival in Zurich.

The Armenian president will also deliver remarks at the opening ceremony, Sarkissian’s Office said.

After the event Sarkissian will head to Geneva to participate in the opening of Crans Montana Forum’s 30th annual sitting. Sarkissian will be the keynote speaker at a panel discussion on modern challenges for peace, development and stability.

During the visit the Armenian President will also meet with scientists and businessmen.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan