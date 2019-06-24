17th century church re-consecrated in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. A church dating back to be mid-17th century in Artsakh’s Hochants village in the Kashatagh region has been re-consecrated on June 23rd.

The re-consecration of the St. Stepanos Church has been carried out by Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the head of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolich Church. A Sunday Mass was held afterwards.

After the ceremony, Kashatagh regional head Stepan Sargsyan expressed gratitude to the Tufenkian Foundation for sponsoring the restoration of the church and “conveying new life to the historic church”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan