ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and important events of the passing week.

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs comment on results of June 20 meeting in Washington D.C.

Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village

U.S. House of Representatives approves $1,5 million aid to Artsakh for FY2020

Armenia to receive 19 mln Euro support from CoE for implementing judicial reforms

US House of Representatives passes Speier Amendment on additional $40 Million for Armenia

Armenia, China facilitate cargo transportation at bilateral directions

EU to implement tourism promotion program worth 13 million Euros in Armenia’s three northern provinces

Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador amid suspicions of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics

Unified real estate assessment and taxation systems to be introduced in Armenia

Parliament adds Armenian Cinema Day in national calendar

Parliament approves new gambling ads restrictions

Armenian parliament ratifies investment promotion and protection agreement with South Korea

Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget

Tax official appointed Justice Minister

Suren Papikyan elected Chairman of Board of Civil Contract Party

‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government

Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son

Yerevan City Hall announces tender for purchase of new batch of elevators

National Security Service confiscates paintings stolen from National Gallery of Armenia years ago

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish

Former Governor of Syunik suspected in misconduct

Armenian journalist arrested in suspicion of blackmailing, extorting police official

“New and historic chapter” opens in Armenia-Syria friendly relations

Iran claims to have downed American UAV

Trump warned Iran via Oman that U.S. attack was imminent, called for talks - Iranian officials

Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan

Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island

Futsal: Italy vs Armenia match abandoned