ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and important events of the passing week.

 

 

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs comment on results of June 20 meeting in Washington D.C.

 

 

Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village

 

 

U.S. House of Representatives approves $1,5 million aid to Artsakh for FY2020

 

 

Armenia to receive 19 mln Euro support from CoE for implementing judicial reforms

 

 

US House of Representatives passes Speier Amendment on additional $40 Million for Armenia

 

 

Armenia, China facilitate cargo transportation at bilateral directions

 

 

EU to implement tourism promotion program worth 13 million Euros in Armenia’s three northern provinces

 

 

Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador amid suspicions of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics  

 

 

Unified real estate assessment and taxation systems to be introduced in Armenia

 

 

Parliament adds Armenian Cinema Day in national calendar

Parliament approves new gambling ads restrictions

Armenian parliament ratifies investment promotion and protection agreement with South Korea

 

 

Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget

 

 

Tax official appointed Justice Minister

 

 

Suren Papikyan elected Chairman of Board of Civil Contract Party

 

 

‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government

 

 

Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son

 

 

Yerevan City Hall announces tender for purchase of new batch of elevators

 

 

National Security Service confiscates paintings stolen from National Gallery of Armenia years ago

 

 

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish

 

 

Former Governor of Syunik suspected in misconduct

 

 

Armenian journalist arrested in suspicion of blackmailing, extorting police official

 

 

“New and historic chapter” opens in Armenia-Syria friendly relations

 

 

Iran claims to have downed American UAV

Trump warned Iran via Oman that U.S. attack was imminent, called for talks - Iranian officials

 

 

Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan

 

 

Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island

 

 

Futsal: Italy vs Armenia match abandoned




