ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and important events of the passing week.
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs comment on results of June 20 meeting in Washington D.C.
Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village
U.S. House of Representatives approves $1,5 million aid to Artsakh for FY2020
Armenia to receive 19 mln Euro support from CoE for implementing judicial reforms
US House of Representatives passes Speier Amendment on additional $40 Million for Armenia
Armenia, China facilitate cargo transportation at bilateral directions
EU to implement tourism promotion program worth 13 million Euros in Armenia’s three northern provinces
Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador amid suspicions of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics
Unified real estate assessment and taxation systems to be introduced in Armenia
Parliament adds Armenian Cinema Day in national calendar
Parliament approves new gambling ads restrictions
Armenian parliament ratifies investment promotion and protection agreement with South Korea
Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
Tax official appointed Justice Minister
Suren Papikyan elected Chairman of Board of Civil Contract Party
‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government
Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son
Yerevan City Hall announces tender for purchase of new batch of elevators
National Security Service confiscates paintings stolen from National Gallery of Armenia years ago
Armenia’s State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish
Former Governor of Syunik suspected in misconduct
Armenian journalist arrested in suspicion of blackmailing, extorting police official
“New and historic chapter” opens in Armenia-Syria friendly relations
Iran claims to have downed American UAV
Trump warned Iran via Oman that U.S. attack was imminent, called for talks - Iranian officials
Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan
Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island