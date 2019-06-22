3 killed, 28 injured in Paris building fire
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been killed and 28 others were injured in a building fire that broke out in the French capital of Paris, Euronews reports.
One of the injured is in critical condition.
The blaze started at around 5 am CET in a 6-storey building that also housed a restaurant and a Hamman.
Authorities, including Paris' police commissioner, are at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 17:49 3 killed, 28 injured in Paris building fire
- 16:55 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Sweets Festival in Yerevan together with daughter
- 16:00 Armenian Embassy appeals to Georgia court requesting to cut detention term of citizen Minas Minasyan
- 15:35 Defense minister receives High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
- 15:00 Brandy, wine production, pomegranate champagne, organic teas: PM gets acquainted with production types of Tavush province
- 14:56 “Armenia Engineering Week” to gather 500 representatives of the field from Europe, US and Africa
- 13:23 Azerbaijani forces made over 190 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 13:18 Armenian President extends condolences over death of former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias
- 13:17 Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs
- 13:15 Armenian citizen arrested in Georgia for failure to obey lawful order of police officer
- 13:05 President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
- 12:40 Macron awards Elton John French highest civilian award Legion d'Honneur
- 12:20 ‘We need victory of individual effort: government’s key mission is to encourage people’ – Armenian PM
- 12:10 President Sarkissian visits Safran French aerospace company’s pavilion in Le Bourget
- 11:55 Iran’s Chairman of Chamber of Advocates discusses extradition of 14 Iranian convicts with Armenian side
- 11:18 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia to depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
- 11:12 “My Step For Tavush Province” business forum-exhibition kicks off in Dilijan
- 11:10 US stocks down - 21-06-19
- 11:07 European Stocks - 21-06-19
- 11:03 Armenian President meets with executives of Airbus and Air Asia in Paris
- 10:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-19
- 10:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 21-06-19
- 10:56 Oil Prices Up - 21-06-19
- 06.21-19:48 FM Mnatsakanyan gives interview over his meeting with Azerbaijani FM
- 06.21-18:48 President Sarkissian visits Russian United Aircraft Corporation’s pavilion in Paris
- 06.21-18:42 Vigen Kocharyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia
- 06.21-18:36 Constitutional Court of Armenia to examine Robert Kocharyan’s application on June 29, Khachaturov’s application rejected
- 06.21-18:27 “THALES Group” assesses promising cooperation with Armenia in AI and digital data management
- 06.21-17:52 Armenian President meets CEO of Elettronica Group in France
- 06.21-17:47 Deputy PM Avinyan receives Head of EU delegation to Armenia
- 06.21-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-19
- 06.21-17:35 Asian Stocks - 21-06-19
- 06.21-16:19 Vetting to be administered by Supreme Judicial Council, reveals ruling faction
- 06.21-16:04 Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament resigns following June 20 clashes
- 06.21-16:01 Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 3119 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2150 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
13:10, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1681 times Artsakh launches massive military exercises
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1520 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
12:10, 06.15.2019
Viewed 1498 times Armenia Airways launches Yerevan-Tehran regular flights