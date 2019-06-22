3 killed, 28 injured in Paris building fire

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been killed and 28 others were injured in a building fire that broke out in the French capital of Paris, Euronews reports.

One of the injured is in critical condition.

The blaze started at around 5 am CET in a 6-storey building that also housed a restaurant and a Hamman.

Authorities, including Paris' police commissioner, are at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.