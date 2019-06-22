PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Sweets Festival in Yerevan together with daughter

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on June 22 attended the Sweets Festival launched in the Northern Avenue of Yerevan together with her daughter Arpi Pashinyan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Anna Hakobyan toured the pavilions, made purchases, talked to the festival participants and visitors.

The Sweets Festival has been organized by the City of Peace NGO. For already several years the organization implements the dreams of children suffering various diseases and some of the proceeds of this festival will be directed for this purpose. This year 30 pavilions are represented at the festival.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan