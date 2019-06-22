Defense minister receives High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on June 22 received High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of programs aimed at uniting the efforts of all Armenians in the fields of defense and security were discussed.

The officials highlighted the development of cooperation between Armenia and Diaspora’s various structures in education, science, latest technologies, military medicine and other areas.

The defense minister congratulated Zareh Sinanian on appointment and wished success in the process of implementing pan-Armenian ideas and strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora ties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan