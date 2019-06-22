Brandy, wine production, pomegranate champagne, organic teas: PM gets acquainted with production types of Tavush province

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. More than 30 companies are presenting their products at an exhibition which is being held on the sidelines of the My Step For Tavush Province business forum in Dilijan.

The companies presented to the visitors brandy, wine, textile production, pomegranate champagne, mineral waters, organic teas and etc.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the products and also tasted them. The companies participating in the exhibition had a chance to ask their questions to the PM, in particular talking about the issues of the tax field and expanding their investment volumes. The discussion also focused on the export opportunities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan