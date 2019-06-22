Azerbaijani forces made over 190 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
13:23, 22 June, 2019
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. During the period from June 16 to 22 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 190 times by firing nearly 2000 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.
The Artsakh Defense Army forces continue adhering to the ceasefire regime and take necessary actions for the reliable protection of the military positions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
