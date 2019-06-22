Armenian President extends condolences over death of former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the death of former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian stated that Demetris Christofias has a great contribution to the modern history of Cyprus as a wise leader of the good people of Cyprus and a dedicated son to his homeland.

“Armenia remembers with a great appreciation Demetris Christofias' contribution to the deepening and strengthening of the Armenian-Cypriot brotherly ties. The good memory of the friend of the Armenian people will remain forever in our hearts.

Please accept my deepest condolences, as well as convey my sincere words of support to his relatives and friends”, reads the letter.

Demetris Christofias has died at the age of 72 on June 21.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan