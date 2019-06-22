Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. 110 thousand hectares of agricultural land exists in Armenia’s Tavush province, but only 30% of it is being used, Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan said during the My Step For Tavush Province business forum in Dilijan on June 22.

“We have an additional great volume for realization and we have the same quantity of forest space which is also of agricultural significance. Bog bilberry and olive grow here. This diversity enables an investor of any agricultural taste to come to Tavush. In the coming years agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in the province”, the Governor said.

Talking about the problems, he stated that they face a major infrastructural problem connected with the irrigation systems.

As for the forest opportunities, the governor noted that according to the studies, the forests in Tavush have an opportunity of 300 million Euro goods.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan