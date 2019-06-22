President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 22 convened a working consultation dedicated to the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games to be held in Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wide range of issues related to the preparatory and organizational activities of the games was on a discussion agenda.

The Head of the State underscored the significance of the Pan-Armenian games in Artsakh's sports and cultural life and cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity underlining the necessity of doing the utmost for organizing and holding the Pan-Armenian games at the highest level.

Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials participated at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan