Macron awards Elton John French highest civilian award Legion d'Honneur

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded British musician Elton John with the French highest civilian award, the Legion d'Honneur, BBC reported.

President Macron's office praised Sir Elton, 72, as a “melodic genius”.

The performer’s charity, The Elton John Aids Foundation, has generated more than £310m for HIV prevention, education and support.

During his speech he said how important the battle against AIDS was to him: “Like music, the fight against AIDS has been my passion for many many years. And like music this fight reminds me every day of the extraordinary power of the human spirit”, Elton John said.

“I have a huge love affair with France: I have a house here, I’ve always loved coming here, I love the French culture, the way of life and the French people”, he added.