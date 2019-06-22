‘We need victory of individual effort: government’s key mission is to encourage people’ – Armenian PM

DILIJAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is ready to support everyone’s individual efforts aimed at contributing to the country’s economic development, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the My Step For Tavush Province business forum in Dilijan town on June 22.

The Forum is attended by more than 300 delegates from a dozen countries.

“Why we are holding such forums? What is our main and key goal? Our main goal is to promote and encourage the individual effort by contributing to Armenia’s development. We are confident that the individual effort of the Armenian citizen is the turning point through which Armenia will raise to a new level”, the PM said.

He clarified what he means by saying an individual effort. He said by saying an individual effort he means Artak Chibukhchyan who in one day made a decision to come to Armenia from Russia to create a reality in the village of Yenokavan which must change both the village’s life and Armenia’s image. By saying an individual effort the PM means the founders of the Karahunj winehouse who came from the Diaspora and created a new reality in Armenia.

“By saying an individual effort I mean the Hayrapetyan Brothers CJSC which manages Lake Parz for many years by creating a new business culture. I mean a businessman from Ijevan Andranik Ghazaryan who reached success in Ukraine, returned to Armenia and soon thanks to him a new proposal will be made in Ijevan’s real estate market in the form of multi-apartment building”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM said the government is seeking to create opportunities for the people to reveal and use their talents. Pashinyan noted that for this education, business ecosystem of course are important, but stated that the aforementioned persons achieved their success not so easy, they also overcame certain difficulties.

PM Pashinyan informed that according to the data provided by the Central Bank, the amount of reserved dollar has reached 171 million. It increased by 40 million USD in three days. “This means that money is circulated in Armenia, the blood vessels of the economy have opened, therefore we need a victory of an individual effort. The key mission of the government is to encourage the people to believe in their talents and capacities. It was possible to reach impossible political changes in Armenia with word and idea. We believe in the citizens of Armenia and thank those persons who have put a stone on the stone in our country. They are the heroes of our time”, Nikol Pashinyan added.

