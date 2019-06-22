Iran’s Chairman of Chamber of Advocates discusses extradition of 14 Iranian convicts with Armenian side

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Currently there are nearly 100 Iranian convicts serving sentence in Armenia’s correctional facilities, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isa Amini told ARMENPRESS following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates.

He informed that he met with the head of the penitentiary service of the Armenian justice ministry Artyom Mkhoyan during which they discussed issues relating to the detention conditions of the Iranian convicts and their extradition.

“We understood that a human attitude is shown to these people, we have met with some of these persons. We also talked about the extradition of Iranian prisoners. Currently we want to extradite 14 convicts to Iran, and if there is an agreement, they can serve their sentence in Iran, however, there is no decision yet on this matter”, Isa Amini said.

He informed that this issue has also been discussed during the meeting with the first deputy justice minister of Armenia Artak Asatryan.

“During that meeting we have discussed the issue of these 14 convicts, and the legal data which we presented regarding this matter, received a very positive reaction from the Armenian side. I hope the issue of the convicts’ transfer will be solved, and also hope that we will be able to reach positive results on other legal issues”, the Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Advocates said.

He also highly valued the work of the staff of the Armenian Chamber of Advocates, stating that the Chamber has a young, dynamic and enthusiastic team.

“We have signed an agreement in order to be able to provide mutual legal support to each other and have a joint cooperation in the field of public defense. The second factor is to be able to conduct an exchange of experience and understand what problems we have. Later we will organize joint seminars which will help the advocates of the two countries to more effectively defend the rights of citizens”, Isa Amini said.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan