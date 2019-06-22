LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.97% to $1767.50, copper price down by 0.33% to $5952.00, lead price down by 1.22% to $1897.50, nickel price down by 1.02% to $12180.00, tin price down by 1.03% to $19125.00, zinc price down by 2.25% to $2432.50, molybdenum price stood at $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.