Vigen Kocharyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected Vigen Kocharyan a member of the Supreme Judicial Council with 114 votes in favor, ARMENPRESS reports Vahagn Hovakimyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Counting, said during Hune 21 parliament session.

He informed that 4 MPs voted against.

Biography

Born 4 May 1972, Yerevan

1996-2006       Lecturer of Constitutional and International Law, Associate Professor
2006-2015       Founding Head of the European and International Law Chair

Bar Association of the Republic of Armenia

1998-2008       Executive Director
2008-2015       Vice-President

Commission on Constitutional Reforms adjunct to the President of the Republic of Armenia

1999-2003       Member of the Commission

Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, Council of Europe

2004-2008       Member on the part of the Republic of Armenia

Deputy Justice Minister from 2015 to date

European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, Council of Europe
2001-2015       Member on the part of the Republic of Armenia

Author of 42 scientific works, including monographs, books and textbooks.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 

 




