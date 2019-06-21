Vigen Kocharyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected Vigen Kocharyan a member of the Supreme Judicial Council with 114 votes in favor, ARMENPRESS reports Vahagn Hovakimyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Counting, said during Hune 21 parliament session.
He informed that 4 MPs voted against.
Biography
Born 4 May 1972, Yerevan
1996-2006 Lecturer of Constitutional and International Law, Associate Professor
2006-2015 Founding Head of the European and International Law Chair
Bar Association of the Republic of Armenia
1998-2008 Executive Director
2008-2015 Vice-President
Commission on Constitutional Reforms adjunct to the President of the Republic of Armenia
1999-2003 Member of the Commission
Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, Council of Europe
2004-2008 Member on the part of the Republic of Armenia
Deputy Justice Minister from 2015 to date
European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, Council of Europe
2001-2015 Member on the part of the Republic of Armenia
Author of 42 scientific works, including monographs, books and textbooks.
