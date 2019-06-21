Constitutional Court of Armenia to examine Robert Kocharyan’s application on June 29, Khachaturov’s application rejected

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS.A working session of the Constitutional Court was held on June 21, during which the applications of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharian and the former Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Yuri Khachaturov, were considered.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Constitutional Court, the Constitutional Court decided to hold the hearing on Kocharyan’s case on June 29 at 10:00. Two separate applications of Kocharyan will be examined on the same day, while Yuri Khachaturov’s application has been rejected.

