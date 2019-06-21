“THALES Group” assesses promising cooperation with Armenia in AI and digital data management

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the pavilion of French “THALES Group” in the sidelines of Paris Air Show. The leadership of the company presented to the President their products and new technologies, their abilities and innovations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian also met with the CEO of the company Patrice Caine, who welcomed the visit of the Armenian President to the Paris Air Show and presented the innovations of his company in the spheres of aerospace, defense, transport and security.

During the meeting the sides referred to the recent visit of the representatives of the company to Armenia and the possible directions for cooperation. It was mentioned that following the visit a relevant document on partnership has been elaborated. Particularly, the sides assessed promising the cooperation on the spheres of artificial intelligence and digital data management.

An agreement was reached to set working groups for examining the concrete directions for cooperation. In the near future the representatives of “THALES Group” will pay another visit o Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan