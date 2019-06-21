Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-19
YEREVAN, 21 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 June, USD exchange rate stood at 477.53 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 539.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.01 drams to 604.41 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 544.27 drams to 21179.39 drams. Silver price up by 5.91 drams to 235.36 drams. Platinum price up by 184.24 drams to 12512.65 drams.
