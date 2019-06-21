Vetting to be administered by Supreme Judicial Council, reveals ruling faction

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The vetting in the judiciary system will be carried out by the Supreme Judicial Council, ruling My Step Alliance faction leader MP Lilit Makunts revealed today.

“We are actively engaged in the faction with the vetting process immediately after the statement on developing a bill on vetting was made. Discussions are proceeding around the issue on which is the most effective way for carrying it out, to start with a bill or another way. We are now also working on the bill. I won’t disclose details at the moment,” Makunts said, adding that the roadmap will be published until the end of the month.

“I can confirm that most probably the body implementing the vetting will be the Supreme Judicial Council itself,” she said.

She said the during discussions with the opposition an agreement has been made that the latter will submit their recommendations when the document will be ready.

On May 20th, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for a vetting process of all judges in Armenia.

In the past weeks, the Supreme Judicial Council saw a series of resignations, including its president.

