French Dassault Systèmes presents cooperation proposals with Armenia to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the pavilion of the renowned French Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President toured the pavilion, got acquainted with the company’s production which includes military and civil aircrafts of the latest generation and etc.

Thereafter, President Sarkissian met with company’s Vice Presidents Florence Verzelen and Valérie Ferret and Senior Director, Global Academia Programs, Xavier Fouge. During the meeting the sides touched upon the cooperation directions with Armenia, as well as the recent visit of Vice President Christian Nardin and Xavier Fouge to Armenia.

The company executives informed that based on the results of the visit they have prepared a package of proposals on cooperation in the fields of education, IT and artificial intelligence which has been conveyed to the Armenian President. They stated that these programs are directed for ensuring a connection between education and economy, aimed at serving the latest technologies for the development of various branches of the economy.

President Sarkissian thanked for the proposals, adding that he will convey the package to the respective structures to study them. An agreement was reached that the company’s delegation will pay one more visit to Armenia in the coming months aimed at further clarifying the programs.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group created in 1981. It develops and markets PLM software and services that support industrial processes by providing a 3D vision of the entire lifecycle of products from conception to maintenance.

