EEC Council session held in Minsk chaired by Armenia’s deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held in Minsk, Belarus, chaired by deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The session agenda included issues related to the integration and digital projects management in the EAEU space, the action plan for development of jewelry industry and labeling of certain goods in the EAEU territory.

Among other sessions, the agenda also included discussions on the talks over a free trade zone agreement between the EAEU member states and Serbia and etc.

A number of other issues were also discussed during the session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan