“No one can breach public order” –Chief V. Osipyan praises “excellent” service of national police force

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan has praised the national police force’s “excellent” work in the recent period, especially guarding the state borders of the country.

Colonel Osipyan was speaking at an event marking the Police Troops Day.

Asked by reporters about the post-revolution reforms within the police force, Osipyan mentioned press transparency, as well as the patrol of state borders conducted by police troops. “They’ve conducted it in the past also, but they were special short-term missions,” he said.

Speaking about the recent heightened patrol of police, he said it will be continuous.

“From now on heightened patrol will be the daily work of police. We have said no to those who break the law, to criminals. Perhaps in some cases we will be tolerant for those citizens who commit administrative violations, but there are those for whom we have zero tolerance. The law in Armenia is for everyone, no one has the right to breach public order, and I assure you no one can,” the police chief said.

The ceremonial celebration of the 27th anniversary of establishment of the Police Troops was attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and others.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan