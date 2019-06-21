Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on violating ceasefire regime with the use of grenade launchers

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which on June 20 and overnight June 21 the Armenian forces violated the ceasefire regime by firing grenade launchers, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The statement reads: “The Azerbaijani media reports according to which on June 20 and overnight June 21 the Armenian forces have violated the ceasefire regime with the use of grenade launhers is another disinformation.

Moreover, the defense ministry of Artsakh announces that in recent days no shot has been fired by the Defense Army units”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan