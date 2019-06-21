Armenia celebrates Day of formation of Police Troops

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Today marks the 27th anniversary of the formation of Police Troops of Armenia. On the occasion of this day Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the General Department of Police. Before the solemn ceremony, the PM was introduced on the technical equipment, types of weapons and capacities of the Police Troops.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan said for already 27 years the Police Troops fulfill their duties with an honor and dedication.

“In 1992 there was an extremely difficult situation in the Artsakh front, Armenia’s borders were under danger. The formation of Police Troops was the imperative of time and a vital necessity. We needed firm front and back. More than a quarter century has passed since that day and we can state with pride that the Police Troops have fully carried out their tasks both in the battle field and the fight against crime”, the Police Chief said.

He stated that it’s already a year the police forces are in a combat duty in the borders, assuring that the state border is inviolable. Osipyan assured that today everything is being done to increase the qualities, combat readiness of the Police forces. He noted that the Police of Armenia have all capacities to fulfill all its tasks with an honor.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Police Troops and highlighted the fact that they are conducting service in the borders.

“The question what has changed in Armenia in the past one year has a very concrete response also in the Police Troops. It’s almost a year Armenia’s police forces carry out combat duty in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, maintaining the security of the Armenian citizens. On this day I first of all want to thank the Police Troops, those who dedicated themselves to the defense of the borders of the homeland. I also want to thank the family members of servicemen who supported the police officers departing to serve in the border. The decision to include the Police forces in the defense of Armenia’s external borders reflects our visions on external and domestic security”, Pashinyan said.

The PM stated that the Armenian people should be united in the defense of the country’s external security. According to him, the vision on Armenia’s domestic security is also linked with this idea because the Police Troops are called on to prevent any manifestation of violence inside the country.

“Armenia should have a violence-free society where there is no place for any plan, any campaign to solve an issue with force. Every day we are comprehensively implementing this vision and will continue to do so. Some people are trying to interpret our unconditional aspiration to create an atmosphere of love and solidarity as a weakness. I want to clearly state that no one should have any doubt that the Armenian government will show any fear or will lack a will for preserving the constitutional order, the freedom of citizens and the democracy”, he said.

The PM added that they have the same vision on the defense of the borders of Artsakh. Armenia supports establishment of lasting and stable peace in the region.

“But if there are forces who would try to interpret our this aspiration as a manifestation of weakness, they will receive the decisive counterattack of our collective will and strength. And this counterattack will also be authored by those representatives of the Police who are standing in the positions of defending the security of our people. No enemy can shake our unity. Unconditional defeat is expected to all enemies of Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan added.

On the occasion of this day, a group of servicemen of the Police Troops have been awarded by the PM, the defense minister and the Police Chief.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan